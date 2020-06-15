ANP appoints Provincial Deputy General Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed Taimur Baz Khan Advocate as Provincial Deputy General Secretary of the party.

A statement issued here Monday, said that approval of the appointment has been given by Aimal Wali Khan.

It said that meeting of ANP Provencal Council could not be summoned to corona pandemic and appointment would be presented in next meeting of the council for approval.

Prior to new assignment, Tamur Baz Advocate was serving as President ANP District Bannu.