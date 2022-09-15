PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP), Spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bilour has thanked Chinese Embassy and the Communist Party of China for sending relief packages for flood affectees of District Charsadda.

The Khudai Khidmatgar Organization ( KKO), a charity and social welfare wing of ANP distributed food packages among 1000 flood affected households of Charsadda.

The event was attended by ANP Parliamentary leader in Senate, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Dr. Shamsul Haq and other officer bearers of ANP and KKO.

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Senator Hidayatullah Khan also thanked Chinese Embassy and the Communist Party of China for extending their help and support towards Charsadda flood victims.

He also appreciated KKO for carrying out flood relief activities in the flood affected districts.