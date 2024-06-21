Open Menu

ANP Appreciates Representation Of Political Parties In CPEC Consultative Meeting: Aimal Wali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Central President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan here Friday welcomed the participation of political parties in CPEC Consultative meeting and said that political ownership of this mega project would pave a way to resolve exiting crises

In a message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, ANP President termed the representation of political parties in consultative meeting a good omen and welcomed Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee Liu Jianchao in Pakistan.

ANP President said we support the five apprehensions of Chinese minister adding that steps should be taken to counter propaganda and foil conspiracies against CPEC and to protect Chinese nationals working on the project.

He highlighted the significance of CPEC for country especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan and said that the project would further strengthen relations between China and Pakistan.

He also suggested complete implementation of National Action plan to ensure completion of the project and stressed steps to control law and order situation in KP and Baluchistan. He added that satisfactory situation of security would invite foreign investment and decrease unemployment. Aimal Wali also assured complete support to CPEC and all other projects of public welfare and uplift.

