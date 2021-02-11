UrduPoint.com
ANP Awards Senate Ticket To Haji Hidyatullah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

ANP awards Senate ticket to Haji Hidyatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday awarded a Senate ticket on general seat to former provincial minister Haji Hidyatullah.

The parliamentary board meeting of the ANP was held in the chairmanship of Amal Wali Khan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Parliamentary Board Sardar Hussain Bakak, member Samar Haroon Bilour, Khadim Hussain, Shahid Khan Sherani and other members scrutinized the name for the party ticket.

Haji Hidyatullah Khan and Masood Abbas Khattak had applied for senate tickets. The Parliamentary Board unanimously approved the name of Haji Hidyatullah.

Secretary Parliamentary board Sardar Hussain Bakak issued notification in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

