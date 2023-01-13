ANP blames PTI for current inflation in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is responsible for the current massive inflation in the country, veteran Awami National Party leader Haji Ghulam Bilour said here Friday while addressing a big protest meeting.

The wheat in the warehouses is getting spoiled and these people are taking away the bread from the mouths of the poor people, Haji Ghulam Bilour added. The government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has broken all records and PTI leadership is fooling the people by pretending false popularity, Ghulam Bilour said.

Soon these robbers will lose their lives and the ANP would defeat them in the elections by returning the right to the people, he said, adding, in the last bye-elections, they were defeated by rigging.

Ghulam Bilour said, "We are not with the Federal government, we have sympathy with them, we are cooperating with the central government in the hostility of Imran Khan.""We have not made any position with the federation that the federation should provide the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces in time," Haji Ghulam Bilour said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces the most electricity and gas despite that they have to suffer load shedding, he questioned.

"I request the central government to end the load shedding of gas and electricity," Ghulam Bilour said demanding from the government to set up an oil refinery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide employment here.