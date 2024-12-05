Open Menu

ANP Blames PTI For Protestors’ Arrests

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday, blamed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for the arrest of Pashtuns in the protests Nov 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday, blamed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for the arrest of Pashtuns in the protests Nov 24.

Addressing the press conference, he said instead of arresting the innocent people, the government should apprehend the PTI’s leadership, who provoked the youth for the 24 Nov protest.

 Arrests have also been made of those who have nothing to do with the politics of PTI, Ehsanullah said.“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want peace and tranquility in Pakistan; all political parties should sit together and find a solution to the prevailing problems,” he proposed.

 Engineer Ehsanullah Khan condoled with the families of those who lost their lives from November 24 to 26, whether they were workers or police personnel.

