ANP calls for holding local bodies elections on time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Awami National Party ANP ) Vice President Horizai Badh Ber Mujahid Khan Saturday called for holding local bodies elections on time to resolve problems and facilitate people at their doorstep.

In a statement issued here, Mujahid Khan said that local bodies representatives were the only source which could resolve the long lasting problems of people in the area.

He said that there was shortage of clean drinking water, health, education and others so it was the need of the hour to hold local bodies elections to facilitate masses and resolve their problems.