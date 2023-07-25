Open Menu

ANP Calls For Investigation Into Financial Woes Of KP

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Awami National Party's (ANP) Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has said that those who had plunged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into severe financial crises would have to be made accountable in any circumstances

Talking to media persons here in ANP's headquarters Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday, he said that those who had plunged the province to the present situation are answerable for it. He called for an independent investigation into 9 years of affairs of the PTI government to dig out the causes of the financial crises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hoti said that allegations leveled against ANP were never made against any other political party, adding that investigation into BRT, Malam Jabba, and billion Tree Tsunami scams were halted in the beginning and demanded taking an investigation into these scams of the PTI government to a logical end. "There should be investigations to know who looted the province, and how much to identify those responsible," added Mr. Hoti.

Regarding the current wave of terrorism, he said that they have repeatedly stated that lawlessness is spreading, but no attention was paid to our views and today the general public and law-enforcement agencies are being targeted on a daily basis.

About the political situation, he said the only solution to the current instability is holding timely, fair, and transparent polls in the country.

After elections, the ruling party should have to bring all stakeholders on board for the Charter of Democracy.

He expressed the fear that if stability was not returned in the next nine months, then the overcoming of the economy will become impossible. He said that managing political parties will never bring political stability. However, he held the personal ego, stubbornness, and wrong decisions of Imran Khan responsible for whatever is going on with the PTI.

Dispelling the impression of differences in the party, he attributed the difference of opinion in the party to the beauty of democracy, saying if anyone is leaving the party has the right to do so. Parting ways with the party is not a matter of happiness, but leaving the party after failure in getting an electoral ticket is inappropriate.

He said that Zahid Khan, the central spokesman of ANP is part of the party and will remain so in the future too and he refuted all news in this regard.

To another question, he said that ANP has never remained in favor of the imposition of a ban on any political party. He said that politics is the right of every Pakistani. However, he said that if the PTI wants general elections like 2018, then it will not happen.

To a question, he said that ANP has not been consulted regarding caretaker setup, saying ANP wants timely, fair, and transparent polls, which is the panacea to all problems.

