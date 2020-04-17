UrduPoint.com
ANP Calls For Opening Of Hospitals' Emergencies

ANP's parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak has called for the opening of emergencies of a public sector hospitals at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mitigate the hardships of the people

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz on Friday, the ANP leader said that the closure of emergencies in public sector hospitals has multiplied the suffering of the patients and lockdown has created economic problem as well. Therefore, he urged upon the government for relaxing lockdown for businesses to mitigate the problems of both traders and general public.

He also proposed the constitution of a responsible and powerful committee comprising representatives from all stakeholders to hold consultations with business and trading community for reducing losses and hardships of the people.

The committee, he suggested comprising of the representatives of the provincial government, members of provincial assembly and secretaries of different departments should review situation and development on daily basis and would give the people relief in shape of relaxation.

