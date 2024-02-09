Open Menu

ANP Candidate Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan Wins PK-71

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) Candidate Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-71 Peshawar-IV by securing 44,564 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Malik Shahab Hussian who bagged 26,126 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 64.00 per cent.

