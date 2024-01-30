ANP candidate dies; Election activities suspended in PK-91

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) An aspirant of Awami National Party (ANP) from PK-91, Lachi, Kohat, Ismatullah Khattak passed away here on Tuesday.

The family sources confirmed death of Ismatullah Khattak due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer announced the suspension of election activities in the constituency due to the demise of the candidate, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide about the elections in PK-91 as per the rules.

APP/adi