ANP Candidate Hidayatullah Khan Submits Nomination Papers For Senate Election

Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) and former Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Haji Hidayatullah Khan here on Saturday submitted nomination papers for Senate election scheduled on March 3.

He submitted his nomination papers to returning officer and provincial election commissioner, Sharifullah Khan here at Provincial Election Office.

In media talk, Hidyatullah Khan thanked support of his party for nominating him and expressed the hope to fulfill expectations of leadership.

