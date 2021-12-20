UrduPoint.com

ANP Candidate Wins Razar Teshil Swabi Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:21 PM

ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

The candidate of Awami National Party, Ghulam Haqqani has won Razar Teshil Swabi Chairman seat after securing 57,271 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Awami National Party, Ghulam Haqqani has won Razar Teshil Swabi Chairman seat after securing 57,271 votes.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate, Balanad Iqbal stood runner up with 35,223 votes. The percentage of polled votes remained 35.32pc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Swabi Razar

Recent Stories

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

1 minute ago
 11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

1 minute ago
 Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wa ..

Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

1 minute ago
 Iran executes Kurdish prisoner: rights group

Iran executes Kurdish prisoner: rights group

15 minutes ago
 Saudi jails Yemeni man for 15 years for apostasy: ..

Saudi jails Yemeni man for 15 years for apostasy: HRW

15 minutes ago
 Two died and four injured in road accident at Batt ..

Two died and four injured in road accident at Battagram

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.