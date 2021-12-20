ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Awami National Party, Ghulam Haqqani has won Razar Teshil Swabi Chairman seat after securing 57,271 votes.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate, Balanad Iqbal stood runner up with 35,223 votes. The percentage of polled votes remained 35.32pc.