ANP Candidate Yaqoob Khan Commends Sportsmanship In Kohat.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 08:40 PM

ANP candidate Yaqoob Khan commends sportsmanship in Kohat.

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) for PK-90 Yaqoob Khan on Saturday said that ANP was committed for fostering sports engagement and community spirit.

He was addressing the crowd as the chief guest during the final match between Chand Club Sheekhan and Dubai Club Gundiali Bala at Village Council Sheekhan.

He presented prizes to the outstanding players of the match, recognizing their stellar performance.

The final match witnessed spirited participation from ANP district leader Rahib Noor Afridi, local leaders and a sizable audience.

In an exemplary display of skill, Gundiali Bala Dubai Club emerged victorious by clinching the trophy.

APP/azq/378

