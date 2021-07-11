UrduPoint.com
ANP Can't Be Intimidated Through Threats: Asfandyar Wali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

ANP can't be intimidated through threats: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday said that ANP couldn't be intimidated through threats or any other tactics.

In a statement, he said police security from ANP leadership was withdrawn at times when threats level had further increased.

He said that ANP was being targeted for taking clear and determined stance against terrorism.

He strongly criticized withdrawing police security from ANP leadership including former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Amir Haider Khan Hoti and party's General Secretary, Iftikhar Hussain who already lost his only son in the terrorist incident.

