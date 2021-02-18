PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed grief over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan who died after protracted illness the other day.

In a message on Thursday, he extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Mushahidullah and said that his death had left a deep void in the political sphere of the country.

He said the deceased played an important role in upholding the norms of democracy in the country.

He prayed for the grant of patience to the bereaved family and for the departed soul to rest in peace.