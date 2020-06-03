UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Chief Asfand Yar Grieves Over Death Of MPA Jamshaid Kaka Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:11 PM

ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jamshaid Kaka Khel

Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfand Yar Wali Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of MPA from Nowshera Mian Jamshaid Kaka Khel due to corona infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfand Yar Wali Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of MPA from Nowshera Mian Jamshaid Kaka Khel due to corona infection.

In a condolence message, he said several people have succumbed to infectious coronavirus disease which was matter of grave concern, adding that people should have to take coronavirus seriously otherwise it would play havoc in near future.

The ANP leader expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Afand prayed early recovery of his party's MPAs Faisal Zaib Khan and Salahuddin who fell prey to coronavirus and urged masses to adopting all precautionary measures to avert coronavirus contraction, adding that caution is only solution to safe precious lives.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Kaka Nowshera Family All From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Private Education Network for opening of private s ..

5 minutes ago

UN accuses Asian nations of censorship during pand ..

5 minutes ago

Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian start-up Goj ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil's industrial production plummets 18.8% in A ..

5 minutes ago

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.