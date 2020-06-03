ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jamshaid Kaka Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfand Yar Wali Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of MPA from Nowshera Mian Jamshaid Kaka Khel due to corona infection.

In a condolence message, he said several people have succumbed to infectious coronavirus disease which was matter of grave concern, adding that people should have to take coronavirus seriously otherwise it would play havoc in near future.

The ANP leader expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Afand prayed early recovery of his party's MPAs Faisal Zaib Khan and Salahuddin who fell prey to coronavirus and urged masses to adopting all precautionary measures to avert coronavirus contraction, adding that caution is only solution to safe precious lives.