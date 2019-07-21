ANP Chief condemns DI Khan blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned DI Khan blast and expressed sorrow over loss of innocent lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here Sunday he said that ANP share the grief of families of victims in these moments of distress and grief.

He said that concrete and result oriented steps should be taken to eliminate militancy and National Action Plan should be implemented fully after witnessing terrorism in DI Khan.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of injured in the incident.