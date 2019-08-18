ANP chief condemns Kabul wedding blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned Kabul wedding blast and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the incident.

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here Sunday, the ANP chief said the blast is an attempt to sabotage ongoing peace process, adding it would negatively impact peace efforts.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, he said that ANP stands beside the aggrieved families in this hour of need. He also highlighted the need of cooperation among regional powers to end the menace of militancy and extremism.