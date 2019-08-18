UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Chief Condemns Kabul Wedding Blast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

ANP chief condemns Kabul wedding blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned Kabul wedding blast and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the incident.

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here Sunday, the ANP chief said the blast is an attempt to sabotage ongoing peace process, adding it would negatively impact peace efforts.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, he said that ANP stands beside the aggrieved families in this hour of need. He also highlighted the need of cooperation among regional powers to end the menace of militancy and extremism.

Related Topics

Kabul Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan Marriage Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

2 hours ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.