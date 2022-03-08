ANP chief condemns Sibi blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned Sibi Blast and said that combined efforts are needed to foil nefarious designs of miscreants who were trying to reorganize.

In a message issued here Tuesday, the ANP chief said that the increasing incidents of violence was a matter of concern for all of us and added that implementation of National Plan was vital to control terror incidents.

He expressed solidarity with bereaved family members of the victims and prayed for eternal peace of departed souls. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in Sibi blast.