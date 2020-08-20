ANP Chief condoles over demise of Hasil Bizenjo

Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Mir Hasil Biznjo, Chief of National Party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Mir Hasil Biznjo, Chief of National Party.

In a condolence message issued here from Baacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief said that the contributions and struggle of Mir Hasil Biznjo for the supremacy of democracy would always be remembered.

He said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo endured hardships and difficulties for the rights of people but never budged from his resolve and stance.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.