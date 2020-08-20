UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Chief Condoles Over Demise Of Hasil Bizenjo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:58 PM

ANP Chief condoles over demise of Hasil Bizenjo

Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Mir Hasil Biznjo, Chief of National Party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Mir Hasil Biznjo, Chief of National Party.

In a condolence message issued here from Baacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief said that the contributions and struggle of Mir Hasil Biznjo for the supremacy of democracy would always be remembered.

He said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo endured hardships and difficulties for the rights of people but never budged from his resolve and stance.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Democracy Asfandyar Wali Khan Family From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

15 minutes ago

President condoles demise of National Party chief ..

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers tw ..

2 minutes ago

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COV ..

2 minutes ago

Fourteen People Missing as Oil Tanker Collides Wit ..

32 minutes ago

Overcoming of the COVID-19 challenge as a result o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.