PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :President Awami National Party ANP ), Asfandyar Wali Khan has convened a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the party in Bacha Khan Markaz on September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

The meeting of the CWC would be followed by a briefing to media regarding decisions. In this connection, General Secretary ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain has already dispatched letters to all provincial presidents.