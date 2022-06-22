ANP Chief expresses grief over human losses in Afghanistan earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Central Chief, Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan here on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of more than 950 people in earthquake that hit Patika and Khost provinces of neighboring Afghanistan last night.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Asfandyar said that ANP equally shares the pain of the affected families. He said"The people of Afghanistan are already suffering due to volatile situations besides hunger and poverty." He urged Afghan authorities to declare state emergency, take immediate action and rescue the injured.

He also appealed to the international community and United Nations to provide all possible assistance to the quake victims.