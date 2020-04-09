ANP's president, Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the former Senator and secretary general PML-N, Saranjam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :ANP's president, Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the former Senator and secretary general PML-N, Saranjam Khan.

In a press release issued here Thursday, the ANP chief paid tributes to the political services of late Leaguer, who he said have adopted the service of the people as his hobby and remained stick with his ideology till last.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that late Saranjam Khan had always rendered sacrifices for the soil of his country and democracy and remained loyal with party during dictatorial regime and his services would be always remembered. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.