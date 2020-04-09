UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Chief Expresses Grief Over Leaguer's Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:53 PM

ANP chief expresses grief over Leaguer's death

ANP's president, Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the former Senator and secretary general PML-N, Saranjam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :ANP's president, Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the former Senator and secretary general PML-N, Saranjam Khan.

In a press release issued here Thursday, the ANP chief paid tributes to the political services of late Leaguer, who he said have adopted the service of the people as his hobby and remained stick with his ideology till last.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that late Saranjam Khan had always rendered sacrifices for the soil of his country and democracy and remained loyal with party during dictatorial regime and his services would be always remembered. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Asfandyar Wali Khan

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

20 minutes ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks climb as markets find comfort in virus numb ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Saranjam ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF in coming week ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.