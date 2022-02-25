UrduPoint.com

ANP Chief Grieved Over Death Of Dr. Hai Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has grieved over the death of National Democratic Party (NDP) Chief and former National Assembly, Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch.

In a message issued here Friday, ANP President said that Dr.

Haye was a broad minded politician who was well known for his dedication and unflinching stance towards his political ideology.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

>