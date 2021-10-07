UrduPoint.com

ANP Chief Grieved Over Losses In Baluchistan Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and property in Baluchistan earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and property in Baluchistan earthquake.

In a message issued from Baccha Khan Markaz here Thursday, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured in the incident said that ANP share the grief of bereaved family.

He also urged concerned authorities to help out the affected people in this hour of need.

