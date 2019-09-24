UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Chief Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

ANP Chief grieves over loss of lives in earthquake

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the earthquake and said that we fully share the grief of affected people in this hour of need

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the earthquake and said that we fully share the grief of affected people in this hour of need.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, he urged concerned authorities to provide all the needed assistance and help to earthquake victims.

He also demanded provision of compensation to affected families.

He also prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan All From Share

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.