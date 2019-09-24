ANP Chief grieves over loss of lives in earthquake

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the earthquake and said that we fully share the grief of affected people in this hour of need

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, he urged concerned authorities to provide all the needed assistance and help to earthquake victims.

He also demanded provision of compensation to affected families.

He also prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.