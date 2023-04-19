ANP Chief hails 18th constitutional amendment as "constitutional revolution"

Asfandyar Wali Khan, the Central President of Awami National Party (ANP), has hailed the 18th constitutional amendment as a "constitutional revolution" on its 13th anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Asfandyar Wali Khan, the Central President of Awami National Party (ANP), has hailed the 18th constitutional amendment as a "constitutional revolution" on its 13th anniversary.

In a message commemorating the occasion, Khan praised the amendment for consolidating power from individuals to institutions, restoring parliamentary powers to their original form, and increasing the powers of provinces. He also lauded the fact that giving all executive powers of the President to the Parliament was a significant achievement of this amendment, which eliminated the possibility of any future martial law.

However, he expressed disappointment over the incomplete implementation of the amendment, stating that small provinces are still unable to get their constitutional rights from the federation. He emphasized that a serious political dialogue is indispensable for the implementation of the constitution in its true spirit, and all institutions must be limited to their constitutional jurisdiction. Asfandyar Khan paid tribute to all those who implemented this amendment and congratulated all those who believe in the supremacy of parliament and the constitution.