PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Friday highlighted the importance of mother languages for development of a nation and said that ANP during its tenure successfully completed various projects aiming promotion of regional dialects.

In a message issued on the eve of Mother Language Day, he said that promotion of mother languages is vital for development of a nation adding educating children in their mother language would help materializing dream of progress besides enhancing innate capabilities of students.

Asfandyar Wali said that ANP during its tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took various steps to promote regional languages including basic script completion of five languages including Pashto, Hindko, Saraiki, Kohistani and Khawar.

He said that ANP established Regional Languages Authority, constituted a committee for the protection thirty mother languages and to define grammar and composition associated with these languages.

The committee that was headed by renowned writer, Pervaish Shaheen, completed the script of five languages in a short period of eighteen months.

He said that during ANP government KP Textbook board also completed Pashto language curriculum of class 1 to 10 with the cooperation of Director Curriculum and Teachers education. He said that work on five languages has been completed and government should take measures to start work on remaining twenty five languages.