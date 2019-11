PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has been advised one week bed rest due to his illness by doctors.

Asfandyar Wali Khan would not participate in any political activities during this week said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Sunday.