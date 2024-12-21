Open Menu

ANP Chief Pays Tributes To Shaheed Bashir Bilour On 12th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ANP Chief pays tributes to Shaheed Bashir Bilour on 12th anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Saturday paid tribute to Shaheed Bashir Ahmad Bilour on his 12th anniversary and said that his sacrifice for Pashtun nation would always be remembered.

In a statement issued here, ANP President said that Bashir Ahmad Bilour is a symbol of pride for whole Pashtun nation adding he is still beacon of light for the whole nation due to his valor, bravery and resolve against militancy.

He said that Shaheed Bashir Bilour proved that followers of Bacha Khan would never surrender to forces of oppression and terrorism. He said that vacuum created by the death of Shaheed Bashir would never be fulfilled and added that we must materialize the dream of lasting peace in the region keeping in view the sacrifices of our people.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, he said that it is a matter of grave concern that militants and their facilitators are free and operating at their whim. He suggested that our leaders should prioritize establishment of peace rather targeting each other for political motives.

He said that ANP would never forget sacrifices of party workers for the motherland and make efforts in cohesion against menace of militancy.

