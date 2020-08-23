ANP Chief recalls sacrifices of Spin Tangi victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali on Sunday recalling the sacrifices of Khudai Khidmatgars in Spin Tangi incident of August 1930, said innocents who offered their lives on that day against imperialism would always be remembered.

In a message issued here from Baacha Khan Markaz, ANP Chief said August 24, 1930 is one of the darkest day in the history of subcontinent where more than 80 unarmed Khudai Khidmatgars were killed by British imperial forces and scores were injured.

Paying tribute to Spin Tangi victims, he said, Pashtun are peace loving people and believes in the non-violence policy of Baacha Khan.

He said they could change the destiny of our nation by following the philosophy and policies of our great leaders who dedicated their lives to protect rights of a common man.