ANP Chief Serves Defamation Notice To PTI MPA Shafi Jan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has served a legal notice of Rs 100 million in damages to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shafi Jan.

According to details, Shafi Jan, while addressing the provincial assembly on August 22, alleged that Asfandyar Wali Khan had “taken Dollars at the expense of the Pashtuns.” He later shared a video of his speech on his personal Facebook page.

The notice, issued through Asfandyar Wali Khan’s lawyer, stated that the baseless and serious accusations had caused distress to his client.

It further recalled that PTI’s former provincial minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, had made similar allegations in the past but failed to prove them, and a case was decided against him.

The notice demands that Shafi Jan tender a public apology within 15 days and delete the video from his social media page. Failing to do so, the ANP chief reserves the right to initiate legal action in accordance with the law.

