ANP Chief strongly condemns Islamabad suicide blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Central President of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad that claimed the life of a cop and injured several others.

In a message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP chief said the gravity of the situation could be assessed from the terrorists' entry into Islamabad. "All we have to do now is take this issue very seriously", he added.

Asfandyar said, "When we talked about terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no one took it seriously. The terrorists have reorganized themselves in the last three years, and sadly, today the terrorists are even carrying out attacks in Islamabad.

" He said, "I had warned the KP government that terrorists have their roots in the province and people were in fear of terrorist attacks but no tangible steps were taken to deal with the menace. If the decisions made after the APS attack in Peshawar, are not implemented in letter and spirit, God forbid the situation may aggravate." He said police were the frontline force against such elements and their capacity building, and provision of modern technology and training to them was prerequisite to contain such incidents in future.

The ANP chief also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the martyred policeman, and early recovery of the injured from the blast.