ANP Chief Tests COVID-19 Positive

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

ANP Chief tests COVID-19 positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Party's spokesperson confirmed.

Samar Haroon Bilour Spokesperson of ANP in a tweet said Chief of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said physicians have advised ANP Chief to follow proper protective measures against the virus infection.

ANP chief has quarantined himself at Wali Bagh Charsadda, she informed and appealed everyone to pray for his early recovery.

Due to the present COVID-19 situations wherein the ANP Chief tested positive, it was decided to call off all scheduled meetings.

More Stories From Pakistan

