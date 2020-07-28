UrduPoint.com
ANP Chief Urges Party Workers To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ANP Chief urges party workers to celebrate Eid with simplicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday urged the party workers to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP Chief directed district level office bearers of the party to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs amid corona pandemic.

He also directed party workers to support welfare oriented activities of affiliated organizations and donate hides of sacrificial animals to Baacha Khan Trust.

Asfandyar Wali said that Baacha trust was working for the welfare of people since its inception, adding Baacha Khan Health Foundation and Baacha Khan Educational Trust were both working to help out people by providing them health and education facilities at their doorsteps.

