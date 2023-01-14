UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Attack Of Miscreants On Sarband Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the attack of miscreants on Sarband Police Station and expressed grief over the killing of police personnel in the incident.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Saturday, the ANP provincial president praised the sacrifices of police in maintaining peace and said that we stand with police force which never desisted from offering sacrifices in the line of duty.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Deputy Superintendent Police, Sardar Khan and two others police personnel in the incident.

Aimal Wali also highlighted the need to further equip police force with modern weaponry and said that the increase of insurgency was a matter of grave concern for all of us. The attempts to make KP province a battleground would be foiled, he added.

