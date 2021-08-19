UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Attack On Ashura Procession In Bahawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ANP condemns attack on Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar city of Punjab.

In a statement, he stressed for serious efforts after the changing international situation, especially in neighbouring Afghanistan.

"We need to protect our soil first. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families," he said.

He conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

