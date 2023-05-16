ANP condemns attack on PBC, APP office

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Information Secretary, Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Bilour on Tuesday visited Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and condemned the recent attack on the Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) office

Flanked by school children and women politicians of ANP, Samar Bilour said that the damage to the property is an unacceptable and immoral act.

She expressed solidarity with the journalist friends of Radio Pakistan and APP.

She said that such attacks cannot suit with politicians.

She accused the PTI miscreants of destroying the equipment and vehicles of the employees of PBC and APP.

She called for strict action against those responsible for the cowardly attack.

