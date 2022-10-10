ANP condemns attack on school vans in Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan here Monday condemned attack on school vans at Guli Bagh Swat and Timergara Dir Lower districts and termed targeting of innocent children were highly deplorable and unacceptable for his party as well as the nation.

In a statement here, the ANP leader said that children were their future and it was the responsibility of the KP government to provide protection and security to schoolchildren in the province.

"What we would expect if lives of children were not safe in the chief minister's native district Swat," he said and highly deplored the silence of KP government over an increase in cases of terrorism.

He said people were politically matured and knew about facilitators of terrorists and their facilitators. Aimal Wali said that Pakthun would not tolerate terrorism and lawlessness any more on their soil and would strongly resist enemy of peace.