ANP Condemns Blast At JUI-F Convention In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The targeting of innocent political workers should be condemned as much as possible, Provincial President of the Awami National Party Amil Wali Khan said in a statement issued by Bacha Khan Market Peshawar here on Sunday.

The increasing incidence of terrorism in Pakhtunkhwa province is worrying, Amil Wali Khan said, adding, the people who facilitated the terrorists are responsible for the increasing incidents of terrorism.

"We have repeatedly said that those who call terrorists 'fighters' are responsible for these situations," Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan said. The only solution to prevent terrorism is the implementation of the National Action Plan, Amil Wali Khan added. "In this difficult time, ANP stands with the victim's family and JUI-F," Provincial President ANP said.

