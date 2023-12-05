ANP condemns blast on Warsak Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday condemned the IED blast in front of an educational institution here on Warsak road.

ANP provincial president Amil Wali Khan said that this was the second tragic incident in the same area in the last few months, adding that the Safe City project was the need of the hour for Peshawar and its citizens.

He said that KP couldn’t afford the scourge of terrorism anymore and if the government would not take pragmatic steps to curb the menace the situation would turn worse, he warned.

He demanded the early arrest of the facilitators and perpetrators of the blast and strict exemplary punishment to them. Aimal said that the government and security agencies should ensure the safety of people's lives and property by taking tangible measures.

The ANP leadership prayed for early recovery of the injured children and urged the government to ensure the best medical treatment to them.