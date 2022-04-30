ANP condemns blast outside Charsadda police station

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan has strongly condemned the attack on Charsadda police and urged the provincial government to take effective measures for tackling such attacks.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' family and prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of courage to them for bearing the irreparable loss.

He said the ANP valued the sacrifices of the police for peace and added that in these moments of grief, the party was standing by the family of the martyred policeman Rahim Shah.

He said it was quite alarming that incidents of terrorism had been taking place in the province for the last several months and provincial government should realize its responsibility to ensure a serious strategy to deal with the situation, he added.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the police had rendered supreme sacrifices in the war on terror and reiterated that these sacrifices would not go in vain.