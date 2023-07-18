ANP condemns Hayatabad attack

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Tuesday condemned the attack on a convoy of security forces in Hayatabad and said that the incident is a matter of grave concern for all of us

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Tuesday condemned the attack on a convoy of security forces in Hayatabad and said that the incident is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali the occurrence of the blast before Muharram is alarming. He said that perpetrators of the incident and abettors should be brought to the court of law.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and demanded the utilization of available resources to protect the lives and property of people.