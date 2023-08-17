ANP condemns Jaranwala incident, demands action against perpetrators

Senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilor, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Jaranwala, calling it as a painful event

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilor, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Jaranwala, calling it as a painful event.

He emphasized that the destruction of churches and homes was distressing, adding that such occurrences could have been prevented and the responsible had been punished in the past.

He underscored the importance of identifying and penalizing those who instigated and participated in the incident.

He said that ANP condemned the unfortunate incident, reiterating the party's stance that islam respects all faiths.

The senior leader demanded that those who committed wrongful acts must face legal consequences, advocating for stringent punishment through due process.

He highlighted the negative impact such incidents have on the country's international reputation, potentially causing hardships for overseas Pakistani communities.

He stressed unity among citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs, adding that all citizens are equally devoted to the country.