ANP Condemns Kabul School Blast

Published September 30, 2022 | 05:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the blast in Afghan capital and termed it an abominable act to target innocent lives in educational institute.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday, ANP Chief said that targeting of children by miscreants is against norms of humanity and added that those who are involved in this inhuman act have nothing to do with any religion or creed.

Asfandyar said that Afghan people have the right to live a peaceful life in their country.

He said that peace in neighboring Afghanistan would directly affect the security situation in Pakistan.

He also urged world community including Pakistan to play a role for peace in Afghanistan and said that unrest in neighboring country would prove detrimental to the whole region.

