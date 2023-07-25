Open Menu

ANP Condemns Khyber Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ANP condemns Khyber blast

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the Khyber blast expressing his concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the Khyber blast expressing his concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in the province.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, he termed the blast matter of grave concern for people living in KP and said that situation is growing worst day by day.

He said that these incidents must be stopped to save lives and property of people. He demanded strict actions against perpetrators of the terror incident and said that those who are playing the role of abettors also be brought to the court of law.

Condemning the Khyber blast, he said that ANP fully share the grief of the bereaved family of martyred Additional Station House Officer, Adnan Afridi.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Afridi Family From Share Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for he ..

Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for hearing on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

1 minute ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's p ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's plea against FIA summons

1 minute ago
 Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawa ..

Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawal From Country 'Critical' - US ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Cau ..

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Caucasus - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

12 minutes ago
SHO Gulberg suspended over raiding on girl's hoste ..

SHO Gulberg suspended over raiding on girl's hostel

12 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Find Nationwid ..

UK Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Find Nationwide Consensus on Judicial Reform

12 minutes ago
 LESCO holds 45th general meeting for customers

LESCO holds 45th general meeting for customers

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over loss of life & prop ..

17 minutes ago
 Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Serious Humanitarian Crisi ..

Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Serious Humanitarian Crisis - Armenian Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning IT talent ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning IT talent through maximum financial, pr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan