ANP condemns Khyber blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the Khyber blast expressing his concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in the province.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, he termed the blast matter of grave concern for people living in KP and said that situation is growing worst day by day.

He said that these incidents must be stopped to save lives and property of people. He demanded strict actions against perpetrators of the terror incident and said that those who are playing the role of abettors also be brought to the court of law.

Condemning the Khyber blast, he said that ANP fully share the grief of the bereaved family of martyred Additional Station House Officer, Adnan Afridi.