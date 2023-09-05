ANP condemns killing of party worker in Bannu

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the killing of a party worker in Bannu demanding a thorough probe into the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the killing of a party worker in Bannu demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

In a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, ANP Provincial President condemned the killing of party's district organizing committee member, Sher Wali and said that lawlessness and target killing in increasing day by day in the province which is a matter of grave concern.

He demanded authorities to launch a probe into the killing incident and brought killers to court of law. He said that ANP stands with bereaved family members in this hour of distress.