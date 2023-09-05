Open Menu

ANP Condemns Killing Of Party Worker In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

ANP condemns killing of party worker in Bannu

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the killing of a party worker in Bannu demanding a thorough probe into the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the killing of a party worker in Bannu demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

In a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, ANP Provincial President condemned the killing of party's district organizing committee member, Sher Wali and said that lawlessness and target killing in increasing day by day in the province which is a matter of grave concern.

He demanded authorities to launch a probe into the killing incident and brought killers to court of law. He said that ANP stands with bereaved family members in this hour of distress.

Related Topics

Target Killing Bannu Awami National Party Family From Court

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Che ..

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Chehlum security

7 minutes ago
 LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

23 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

20 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

20 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

20 minutes ago
CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

20 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health cen ..

Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health centres in Nawabshah

11 minutes ago
 Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control ..

Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan