UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Killing Of Teachers In Upper Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 09:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has condemned the killing of teachers in Upper Kurram and said that elements involved in the incidents have nothing to do with humanity.

According to a press release issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday, Aimal Wali perpetrators are the enemies of education and want to disturb the peace of the province.

He said that the incident would negatively impact the ongoing education process and spread ignorance in society. He demanded action against elements involved in the brutal incident and said that ANP stands beside the affected families in this hour of distress.

