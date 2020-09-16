ANP condemns Lahore motorway incident; calls for exemplary punishment to criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesman Samar Bilour Wednesday strongly condemned the Lahore motorway incident and called for exemplary punishment to the accused of the barbarian act.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the incident created chaos in the society and sense of insecurity among the females at public places. She suggested the government to bring such legislation that give them a sense of protection and security while going outside the home.

Referring to the appointment of new Vice Chancellors at public sector universities, she said that at present 16 public sector universities had not permanent VCs.

Regarding floods' devastation in the province, she said more than 80 people died in flash floods in Swat and the Chief Minister visited the areas when the affected people carried out rallies.

Samar Bilour welcomed probe by NAB into mega KP scams including billion Tree Tsunami, Text Book board, BRT and Director Archaeology. She hoped that the facts would be made public.

She also expressed grief and sorrow over incident of mine collapse in district Mohmand and sympathized with the victim families.